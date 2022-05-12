Lisa Thompson may have been dead for three days before body discovered

A murdered mum may have lay dead in her home for up to three days before her body was discovered.

The Irish Mirror has learned detectives are investigating if innocent Lisa Thompson, who was brutally stabbed up to 12 times, was killed over a personal dispute dating back some years.

But they insist they are keeping an open mind and are looking at the 52-year-old’s phone to establish her last known contacts, movements and if she attended a gathering before she was last seen on Saturday.

Her body was discovered in her home at Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun, North Dublin, after a concerned neighbour raised the alarm on Tuesday.

Officers believe the mother-of-two may well have known her killer and do not suspect there was a break-in as there was no sign of forced entry.

No suspect has been identified nor has any motive been established but CCTV footage from nearby the victim’s house is being examined.

A source said: “The investigation is examining everything and there’s no definite line of inquiry. But there are certain things being looked such as who she was last in contact with.





“Anyone she was friends with is being contacted and gardai are also looking at any personal rows she may have been involved with in the past.”

Ms Thompson’s children, a boy aged 13 and a 12-year-old girl, were not in the house at the time she was killed.

They have been living with their father, with whom it’s understood the victim enjoyed a good relationship.

At Ballymun Garda station yesterday, Supt Darren McCarthy said officers are unaware of any threat to Ms Thompson.

He added: “She was well known in her local community, which is shocked over the violent and traumatic death.

“We are keeping an open mind in relation to the investigation and I can assure the community that our best team is in place to ensure this investigation is fully carried out to bring the culprit to the courts of justice.”

Ms Thompson lived in Ballymun for all of her life and was known for her work in youth centres as well as being a devoted mum. Her heartbroken cousin Nicola Thompson said she was “a kind-hearted woman” who would do “anything for anyone”.

She added: “She always kept to herself. So unfair, I’m in total shock.”

Mark Fitzpatrick said his friend was a “harmless, kind and loving person”.

On social media, he wrote: “Anytime we needed anything you were always there.

“What a wonderful lady you really were Lisa. We love you and you will be sadly missed and never forgotten by all of us. RIP fairy godmother.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin also addressed the murder in the Dail yesterday. He said: “I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Lisa Thompson following her horrific murder.

“Significant new measures have been brought in in terms of sentencing, in terms of powers to the gardai and also in respect to gardai bringing many people to justice as a result of the committal of these crimes.”

The murder scene remained sealed off yesterday as gardai continued to door-to door inquiries as well as comb the surroundings of Ms Thompson’s home for clues.

An incident room under the command of a senior officer has been set up at Ballymun Garda station.

Supt McCarthy urged anyone with information to come forward to gardai.

He said: “No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.

“Lisa’s death occurred sometime before the discovery of her body on Tuesday at 3.30pm.

“I am appealing to any person with information on her movements from Saturday up to yesterday to contact us.

“I am also appealing for any person with any video footage for that period to get in touch.”

