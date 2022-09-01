Liquid Plus arrives in Brazil promising exclusive rewards to its fans

Plus is a platform developed by Team Liquid in order to provide interactions between users. The company was founded in the Netherlands in 2000 and is currently one of the most relevant in the eSports category. In this way, the service is a way for fans to interact with the company in exchange for points.

To obtain the points, the user must be registered on the platform and perform some tasks. For example, he can interact on the platform’s social networks, chat on its official Discord, watch live streams and comment on posts. In addition, you can complete missions or check-ins, which are platform mechanics. The General Manager of Team Liquid in Europe talks about the news: