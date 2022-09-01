Liquid Plus arrives in Brazil promising exclusive rewards to its fans

liquid Plus is a platform developed by Team Liquid in order to provide interactions between users. The company was founded in the Netherlands in 2000 and is currently one of the most relevant in the eSports category. In this way, the service is a way for fans to interact with the company in exchange for points.
To obtain the points, the user must be registered on the platform and perform some tasks. For example, he can interact on the platform’s social networks, chat on its official Discord, watch live streams and comment on posts. In addition, you can complete missions or check-ins, which are platform mechanics. The General Manager of Team Liquid in Europe talks about the news:
The launch of the platform in Europe is one of the great investments that Team Liquid has made here, a country where the community is huge, passionate and extremely active. Since the beginning of the year, we’ve formed new teams with Europeian players, launched the official Liquid store and announced a big presence at BGS, but fans can expect much more.
Team Liquid currently has 18 athletes competing in the most diverse modalities, including the most popular such as Valorant (which should get a mobile version soon), CS:GO, League of Legends, DOTA 2, Rainbow Six: Siege and Fortnite (which will receive new content, also coming soon).
You can access Liquid+ through the website or its app, which is available for both Android and iOS. The Cavalry app is free and according to Team Liquid there are no microtransactions.