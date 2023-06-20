Lionsgate Plus: See Highlights Coming to Catalog in July 2023

- Advertisement -
Although there are a few days left for the month of July, Lionsgate Plus, one of the main streaming services available in Europe, announced this week the news that will arrive in its catalog next month.
The long-awaited third season of the Emmy-winning series The Great is one of the July highlights, accompanied by never-before-seen episodes from Anne Rice’s gothic horror saga The Mayfair Witches. Check out the full calendar below:
Series
- Ash vs Evil Dead – Seasons 1, 2 and 3 – June 23
- Vanda – season finale on June 30
- The Great – Season 3 – July 14 (new episodes every Friday)
- Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches (New Episodes Every Friday)
Films
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – July 1st
- 47 Ronin – July 1st
So, what did you think of the premieres for next month?
