Lionel Messi arrives at PUBG Mobile at an event celebrating the World Cup

THE world Cup is coming and the game PUBG Mobile will celebrate the season with a new event. Including, the game will be counting on the arrival of Lionel Messi, among the available skins. In addition update 2.3 also brings a new game mode with reference to football. The new game update will have the Argentine player as captain of the PUBG MOBILE Global Chicken Cup🇧🇷 By the way, one of the novelties is the multimap reform, in addition to some gifts and rewards that will come to the game for mobile platforms. Another highlight are theMessi’s Golden Boots‘, which give a boost of speed.

There is also the addition of the 'wonder ball', which can be used to take rivals to the landing point after being kicked. In addition, the mine shaft of erangel was reformulated due to the arrival of the Football Park. The game will also have various types of football arenas scattered around, where you can receive extra supplies by kicking the Wonder Ball into the goal. A new measure implemented to PUBG Mobile is the event United for Victory, in which players form teams and help each other climb the rankings by ranking. In this sense, those who play the game with friends will be able to enjoy benefits such as double challenge points and protected ranking.





The update is available in stores from this Thursday (17th) and the event in its general form will last between November 20th and December 3rd. Likewise, version 2.3 of the game brings the beginning of season 9 of Cycle 3🇧🇷 Still on the World Cup, it is worth remembering that Casimiro will broadcast several games in the competition and Google has announced some tools to help Europeians follow the event.