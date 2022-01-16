Linux on smartphones without eliminating Android: here is the postmarketOS netboot

With a recent update, postmarketOS has introduced the network boot support o netboot , which basically allows you to do what in the PC environment is a practice for those who want to try Linux without installing anything. In the Android field, the concept of live boot – because in fact it is that – it was applied with the (fundamental) help of a PC to which to connect the smartphone (with bootloader unlocked, needless to say) to start postmarketOS.

The interesting and potentially game changer for those who do not hold back when there is to experiment is that once the cable that connects the smartphone to the PC has been disconnected and the device restarted it is as if nothing had happened, we return to Android. The concept, you will understand, is analogous to that of live boot for slightly more structured machines such as PCs, where a live CD (a few years ago) or a live USB (now) have allowed for years to boot Linux without writing a single data into memory, simply by exploiting the machine’s RAM which is memory volatile by definition.

In the smartphone sector, a halfway solution has been identified: the Linux kernel is booted into RAM, while the operating system files remain on the PC and travel as needed to the smartphone via the USB cable. Disconnecting it and restarting the phone also cleans the RAM from the Linux kernel, and when you turn it back on, the operation is a thing of the past, although it can still be replicated whenever you want.