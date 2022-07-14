Linktree presents its new mobile application

Linktree is used by 25 million people around the world to bundle their social profile links on one page. That’s why we see it so often in the movies. bios of Instagram and other networks, since with just one click we have access to all the links of all the networks of any person.

Now they have launched a new application for iOS and Android with the aim that any user can create, select and share anything from anywhere.

Its goal is for users to have their content and products at hand, on Linktree, so they can share it at any time. We can even design the profile in the Linktree app to match our mood in seconds by choosing a template or creating our own theme to match our brand and unique style.

From the app we can:

– Create a Linktree link in the URL of our biography for free (linktr.ee/[biografía])

– Add links, music, playlists, videos, podcasts, causes that interest us, products, profiles, a store, a food menu… anything.

– Customize the design to match our brand and style: colors, fonts, and button styles. We can add a bio and even upload custom background images and videos.

– Share our Linktree everywhere to connect followers with everything we do.

– Get detailed information and analysis about our audience, what they click on, where they come from and more.

You can download the app from linktr.ee.