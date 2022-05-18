Linktree is also betting on NFTs, with features for creators to showcase theirs

NFTs are those digital works of art that many are buying and selling in the hope that it will turn out to be a good investment. The vast majority of buyers hope to be able to sell their NFTs for a much higher price in the future, few are really collectors who sleep easier for having bought a drawing of a monkey with a hat.

The fact is that the big platforms are committed to this type of content, Instagram and Twitter already did, and now it is Linktree that presents functions so that creators can show what they have done.

Linktree has many millions of visits per month, 168 million unique visitors per month, according to similarweb, in fact it is the 327th most popular website in the world. The fact that you want to integrate NFTs into your service may give the concept a boost in popularity, as it will allow creators to showcase their NFTs and build a community around the property.

Creators will have new ways to monetize what they’re making, all thanks to the integration with the NFT OpenSea marketplace.

Users will thus be able to display their NFTs on their Linktree and add the URL of an OpenSea collection to generate a preview, even connecting their Metamask wallets to verify collection ownership. Any visitor will thus be able to access OpenSea and purchase the desired creation.

Creators can also use their NFTs as profile pictures or funds on their Linktree after connecting their wallets.

If a creator decides to put a background from their NFT collection, they will have a verification badge at the bottom, so visitors know they can click through and view the collection.

There are other features geared towards proving ownership of an NFT on Linktree, as well as ones that provide exclusive incentives to their community, as discussed by the makers at TC.

Meanwhile, Spotify confirmed that it is working on a similar function and Instagram already has it almost ready in the United States.