LinkedIn will have new free badge verification options for all members

LinkedIn announced this Wednesday (12) a new profile verification system to make the platform safer and free of fake professional accounts. This new system will allow users to confirm their identity through third-party services using identification documents, phone number or corporate email. The verification process will be free for all users., therefore, it is not necessary to purchase the LinkedIn Premium subscription. Verification options include the user’s corporate email and identity providers CLEAR and Microsoft Entra — both of which may charge for their services separately.

The simplest verification is done via corporate email. LinkedIn will send a security code to the address provided, and the user will need to enter the PIN (six digits) in the appropriate field to complete the process. For now, there are around 4,000 companies eligible for this verification method, but availability should be expanded soon. - Advertisement - In partnership with CLEAR, LinkedIn will also allow users to verify their profiles via US ID and phone number. It is necessary to carry out a facial recognition process and scan the original document to carry out the process. The following verification phrase will be shown in the profile: How to activate emergency messages on your Android smartphone [Nome do usuário] have a verified government-issued ID, which helps us build a more trusted community. Finally, LinkedIn also partnered with Microsoft to integrate its verification system with Entra, the big tech secure identity platform. This option will be available at the end of April for eligible companies, and according to the business platform, more than 2 million users will have access to the method.

Verified users will have a green badge with a “check” symbol below their bio in a section called “Verifications”. Network users will be able to find all verification methods and the date they were carried out by the profile. - Advertisement -

It is important to note that the new verification methods will not be available globally at first, as partner companies do not offer their services in all regions where the platform operates. However, LinkedIn is working on new ways to verify members in other locations. Recently, the company began testing artificial intelligence features that help write profiles and job descriptions to facilitate company postings.

