LinkedIn tests an algorithm to discover content like TikTok

One of the hallmarks of TikTok is its , which recommends from people who are followed but also from other people who are not followed but who post videos that may interest us. Its successful operation is one of the keys that has enabled TikTok to exceed 1,000 million users worldwide and to achieve audience retention figures that are much higher than those of other social apps.

LinkedIn has started testing a new algorithm to launch the “ ” section, similar to that of TikTok and Instagram

So much so that Instagram once again imitated one of TikTok’s features by launching its “Explore” tab, where an algorithm recommends Reels and other content that may be of interest to platform users, although at the moment with less precision than the from the Chinese app.

However, Instagram seems that it will not be the only social network that imitates TikTok in this regard. LinkedIn has begun experimenting with a new tab on its mobile app that would perform the same functions as “Explore” on Instagram.

In this tab, publications from people “who might be interested in following” the user, newsletters “to which they might be interested in subscribing”, publications that might be of interest to them… and many more, such as curated and selected content, would be recommended. by the LinkedIn editorial team. This new space to find content that could be relevant to each user will work thanks to a new algorithm that LinkedIn has developed and is currently in the testing phase.

Depending on the results of these tests, the professional social network that was acquired by Microsoft in 2016 will decide whether to finally launch the “Discover” tab to its more than 850 million accounts created worldwide or not.