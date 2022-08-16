HomeTech NewsAppsLinkedIn tests an algorithm to discover content like TikTok

LinkedIn tests an algorithm to discover content like TikTok

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
1645790255 239 linkedin logo luz.jpg
1645790255 239 linkedin logo luz.jpg
- Advertisement -
%20prueba%20un%20algoritmo%20para%20descubrir%20contenidos%20como%20el%20de%20TikTok&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F08%2F16%2Flinkedin-prueba-un-algoritmo-para-descubrir-contenidos-como-el-de-tiktok%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow"> Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

One of the hallmarks of TikTok is its algorithm, which recommends content from people who are followed but also from other people who are not followed but who post videos that may interest us. Its successful operation is one of the keys that has enabled TikTok to exceed 1,000 million users worldwide and to achieve audience retention figures that are much higher than those of other social apps.

LinkedIn has started testing a new algorithm to launch the “discover” section, similar to that of TikTok and Instagram

So much so that Instagram once again imitated one of TikTok’s features by launching its “Explore” tab, where an algorithm recommends Reels and other content that may be of interest to platform users, although at the moment with less precision than the from the Chinese app.

However, Instagram seems that it will not be the only social network that imitates TikTok in this regard. LinkedIn has begun experimenting with a new tab on its mobile app that would perform the same functions as “Explore” on Instagram.

In this tab, publications from people “who might be interested in following” the user, newsletters “to which they might be interested in subscribing”, publications that might be of interest to them… and many more, such as curated and selected content, would be recommended. by the LinkedIn editorial team. This new space to find content that could be relevant to each user will work thanks to a new algorithm that LinkedIn has developed and is currently in the testing phase.

Deadly Premonition 2: a Blessing in Disguise, review

Depending on the results of these tests, the professional social network that was acquired by Microsoft in 2016 will decide whether to finally launch the “Discover” tab to its more than 850 million accounts created worldwide or not.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

The great fall of video games will be distributed unevenly

Inflation may reduce consumer spending, but newer businesses are more vulnerable Will consumers affected...
Tech News

Intel will use DirectX 12 to support DirectX 9: emulation or translation?

The Santa Clara giant openly confirmed that its Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs offered three...
Gaming

Goku, Vegeta and Bulma arrive at Fortnite

There are so many good players in fortnite, that it is difficult to survive...
Europe

Beirut’s collapsing silos and the fading memory of a tragedy

I knew I was going to arrive in Lebanon at a crucial time. That’s part...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.