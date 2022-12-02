LinkedIn rolls out its new messaging experience globally

LinkedIn’s messaging function is gaining more weight within the general experience of this social networking platform, which according to it has increased by 20% compared to last year, which, given the increase in conversations that are are giving, there are not a few users who have been asking for a better way of organizing conversations for some time.

And faced with such a wish, LinkedIn has just made it a reality by officially presenting the global launch of Focused Inbox, the new double tab experiencewhere through the new main tab the most relevant and outstanding conversations will be located, and leave the rest of the conversations that take place in another tab.



A more efficient way to organize conversations

The rollout is gradually taking place globallyand based on early feedback, this new way of organizing conversations is helping to effectively track and respond to ongoing conversations and opportunities.

Once it reaches the account of any user, it will You will be notified of the arrival of the new messaging experience by means of a notification at the top of your inbox where you can try, and where appropriate, opt for the new experience.

Although the statement is concise and does not provide more information, this launch could be the start of other improvements that this function will receive in the future, given the importance it is acquiring, since LinkedIn also follows the trends that occur in other networks. social, trying to replicate them within its platform, and the messaging function will not be an exception.

It will be a matter of waiting for the new experience to become available to all users, something that could take a few weeks, as it happens on other technological platforms.

