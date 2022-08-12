LinkedIn launches new tools to create visual content

announced a series of new tools to encourage users to visual and share it with their community.

And in addition, it adds a new type of publication that will allow you to combine images and videos in a slider format.



LinkedIn Rolls Out New Tools to Boost Visual Content

The LinkedIn team announced two tools that are already being implemented on the platform to create and give more prominence to visual content

One of the new tools allows you to add links to the videos and images you share in posts. To do this, you just have to create the post with the corresponding image or video and then select the “Add link” option to add the URL and a title.

You will find several options that you can customize to make the link stand out and capture the attention of your audience. On the other hand, users will see the title that you have integrated into the link as if it were a label within the content, and just by clicking on it they will see the URL along with the message “Visit link”.

Other tools that have been added allow you to use templates as the basis for your visual content. To do this, just select “Use a template” when creating the post and LinkedIn will show you a series of options.

You can choose different backgrounds, font types, styles, among other possibilities. A tool that will save you having to resort to third-party apps to create and edit your images. Other announced news has to do with «Carousels» that allow you to combine images and videos in the same publication, and that users can view by simply sliding as if it were a presentation.

These new tools aim to help creators engage their audience with compelling visual content. And on the other hand, take advantage of the interest they arouse in users to direct them to other publications or external sites.