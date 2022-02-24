LinkedIn launches its own podcast network

LinkedIn also wants to bet on podcasts with its own proposal. And for this, it is launching its own network of podcasts with different themes for professionals.

“LinkedIn Podcast Network” will feature content from popular creators, industry leaders and professionals from different sectors.

LinkedIn announces its own podcast initiative

LinkedIn jumps on the podcast trend with its own initiative. As reported by the LinkedIn team, they are debuting their own podcast network, which will include different topics aimed at professionals:

Starting today, we’re testing an exciting new way to connect with leading professional voices with the launch of the LinkedIn Podcast Network. With this pilot program, you’ll have access on LinkedIn to programming and conversations from industry-leading creators, […] as well as programs created internally by LinkedIn News

This initiative will include programs from the LinkedIn news team as well as different industry leaders to discuss content about the world of business, entrepreneurship and more. For example, one of the podcasts to be launched on personal entrepreneurship, called “The Start-Up of You,” will feature Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn.

A bonus that this LinkedIn proposal adds is that the presenters and hosts of the podcasts will be able to interact with the audience through newsletters, live events and other resources offered by the platform. So users will be able to follow the conversation or take advantage of the resources you share on LinkedIn by simply following the podcaster from their profile.

At the moment, this LinkedIn podcast network is in a pilot test, so we will have to wait to see how this initiative unfolds. The podcast shows will be ad-supported, with Verizon as one of the main sponsors.

And an interesting detail is that the programs will be available worldwide, so any user will be able to follow the podcasts, from LinkedIn, Spotify or Apple Podcasts. If you want to take a look at the different podcasts that LinkedIn offers, you can take a look at the options shown in this link.