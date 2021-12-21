LinkedIn launches a version to suit the regime in China

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned social network for the world of work, has been one of the few Western tech companies licensed to operate in China. To achieve this, the platform has had to compromise with certain regulations imposed by the Chinese government.

Microsoft, the company that owns LinkedIn, has launched a version of the platform in China that does not allow social interaction or the publication of articles

Among them is the censorship of certain publications on the net, the suppression of the profiles on LinkedIn of journalists critical of the regime and the requirement, to all users in that country, to verify their profile by entering their phone number.

Faced with pressure from the Chinese authorities, and the demands and conditions imposed, Microsoft decided last October to close its social network LinkedIn in China. Since then, his project involves launching a job offers platform called In Careers in the Asian country. But that platform does not allow social interaction nor can articles be published and shared. However, InJobs maintains the requirement to verify the profiles by entering the mobile phone.

Since last December 13, this alternative to LinkedIn is now available on the China App Store, and it can also be downloaded by Android users in the Asian country. Chinese users who still have the LinkedIn app will now see an ad urging them to download the new version.

In recent years, the Chinese government has passed a battery of laws that strictly regulate the cyberspace of the country. These rules are explicit from the amount of data that Internet companies can use and the use that they can make of them. These regulations have led some Western companies, such as Yahoo, to give up continuing to operate in China.

.