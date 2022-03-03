LinkedIn launches a function that allows us to explain a pause in our career

LinkedIn is adding a new tool to the options it offers to complete our profile. This new resource allows us to give context to an interruption or pause in our career.

Yes, those years that are absent from our resume and often attract the attention of recruiters. LinkedIn wants us to be able to explain these circumstances and give context to the pause in our career.

New LinkedIn section to explain an interruption in our work life

LinkedIn is implementing a new option, within the profile sections, that will give us the opportunity to include in our profile those years that do not appear on our resume because they are part of a pause in our career.

As seen in the image, we will be able to add a new section to our profile that will allow us to give details about an interruption in our work life. We can specify when this period began and ended and the reason for this interruption.

LinkedIn provides some options such as career transition, full-time parenting, gap year, professional development, to pursue a personal project, layoff, among other possibilities.

Once we indicate the reason, it gives us the possibility to add a description explaining more about the situation, so that people who are interested in reviewing our profile can clear up their doubts about this “gap” in our resume.

And of course, this space can also serve to detail positive aspects of that period of apparent inactivity at work, or to explain how we use that time to pursue certain goals.

We can use different approaches to use our work break in a positive way, as shown in the example that LinkedIn mentions: