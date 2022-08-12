LinkedIn launches 3 new photo and video sharing features

- Advertisement -

LinkedIn has announced the launch of new functions that will allow users to share audiovisual content in a more attractive and easier way on the professional social network, which once again tries to enhance its use as a content platform and encourage user interactions .

The consumption of audiovisual content has grown by 20% on LinkedIn in the last year

What are these new that will arrive on LinkedIn in the coming weeks and will be available for the more than 722 million accounts created that exist in the professional social network that Microsoft bought in 2016? We review them:

-Link in the images and videos. LinkedIn will allow users to add a clickable link to images and videos, so that they can drive traffic to their website, their online store, or any other website. It will also be worth linking to another page within LinkedIn. To do this, you just have to click on “Add a link” when creating a new publication on LinkedIn, both from the desktop and from the mobile.

-Templates. With the new templates that LinkedIn is going to launch, it will be easier for users to create audiovisual content that can be seen perfectly in the user feed. The new templates will allow the text to be read properly and to catch the attention of the people to whom it is displayed.

To access them, you just have to click on “Use a template” from the LinkedIn mobile app. This way you will access dozens of customizable backgrounds, and different fonts. You can also add a link -like the one explained in the previous point- to the templates.

-Carousels. LinkedIn has already started to roll out this novelty, a new content format that allows you to include images and videos and that is shown to users in a slider format (much like when you publish a post with multiple s and videos on Instagram).

According to LinkedIn, users are consuming more and more audiovisual content. In fact, since last year, the consumption of photos and videos on the professional social network has increased by 20%, according to internal company data. The launch of the three novelties is framed in this context.