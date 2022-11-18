LinkedIn is full of fake profiles generated by Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

An unexpected strand of what can be achieved with artificial intelligence is beginning to show its impact on LinkedIn at the expense of lto generation of false profiles made (or rather “perfected”) through the use of artificial intelligence.

Some group of LinkedIn professionals has already had to block almost 13,000 fake profiles so far this year

It is not a question of “inflating” the curriculum, a more or less frequent custom, but of “decorating” an element that in principle should not be a determining criterion for hiring someone: their physical appearance. And beyond: completely creating a completely false profile.

And it is that artificial intelligence would be used more and more regularly to generate artificial images of the candidate (or candidate). Since then, an increasing number of completely false profiles that attribute functions and positions in large companies that do not correspond to reality, including companies that appear in a ranking as exclusive as the Fortunato 500.

- Advertisement -

The existence of these profiles represents a problem for human resources departments that use information from LinkedIn since real employees and managers appear relegated from the top positions, being displaced by these fraudulent profiles.

Another added problem has to do with the groups that these false profiles access, since sometimes they gain access to specialized groups and websites without there being really accredited professional profiles behind them.

In some cases, and for certain groups of LinkedIn professionals, their administrators acknowledge receiving more than 500 requests to join them from false profiles, in the case of some groups that so far in 2022 it has already blocked almost 13,000 fake profiles.

Regarding the reason for the generation of these false profiles, one of the theories points to strategies aimed at gain the trust of other users to access personal and financial information or influence to get cryptocurrency deposits.