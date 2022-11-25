LinkedIn is already starting to allow future post scheduling

Several users of the social network for professionals LinkedIn are already finding a new function that will allow them to schedule posts for a future date. Apparently, the function was already in testing for a few months, and according to the reports that are appearing these days on the Internet, it is now that it is beginning to be deployed more widely among users.

Among those who recently reported its appearance is the well-known social networking consultant Matt Navarra, sharing that the function has appeared both in the LinkedIn application for Android and in the web version of this social network.



Something simple for which until now it was necessary to use third-party services

Those interested in knowing whether or not they have the function, if they do, will observe the arrival of a button in the form of a clock next to the Publish button, which they will have to press to choose a future date, including a time between thirty minute slots available.

The point here is that those who wanted to post something at a later date have so far been able to use third-party tools, with Hootsuite being one of the best-known options, although the idea of ​​sharing access to third-party services doesn’t appeal to everyone, let alone. now that online privacy concerns are growing.

The arrival of a native option will be much better for these and other users who want to be able to schedule publications but without depending on third parties. Other platforms have enjoyed the scheduling function available in some of their official clients, in the case of TweetDeck in the case of Twitter, although services like Gmail also allow you to schedule the sending of email messages.

With this, LinkedIn has come to take its time to launch this function, although the state it is in at the moment is unknown, if it is in the testing phase or as a formal deployment for all users.

We will have to wait for Microsoft’s social networking platform to rule on the matter, and allow us to learn more about everything related to this new function.

Via: TechCrunch

Image Credit: LinkedIn