LinkedIn changes the algorithm that classifies content

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

LinkedIn has updated its algorithm, which has had an impact on the way content is classified, giving users more control over their feeds, so they can manage which categories of content they want to see.

The LinkedIn algorithm update allows users to select what content they want to block from seeing more.

LinkedIn’s new update will give users options to limit which categories of content they are interested in. To do this, we can select the option “I don’t want to see this” or minimize the amount of content that appears from a specific author.

In addition, we may also limit the amount of political content that appears in our feed. However, this functionality is currently only available in the US, although it will surely be extended to other regions if it works in the most appropriate way.

Changes in LinkedIn’s content algorithm aim to display content that is closer to the user’s interests and tastes, and therefore less irrelevant content. The platform will prioritize posts and shares that are valuable, rather than comments or shares that users don’t typically find helpful.

In this sense, the LinkedIn feed will show more text posts, videos and other types of content that it considers to fit the user’s tastes. It will also display content that it believes creates an opportunity for authentic engagement, as well as conversations that can be productive for the user and from which they can draw a networking opportunity.

On the other hand, LinkedIn will filter the surveys, based on the comments, to show only the ones that are useful and relevant.

Finally, those low quality content that expressly request interactions will not be promoted, since the platform wants to promote only the highest quality content. Therefore, it will show fewer updates (connections and reactions to posts), politically oriented posts, position change alerts, low-quality posts, and polls from people who are not connected to us.

This update is an interesting change in the way many companies use the network, since they will not be able to use “growth tricks” to attract the audience. Instead of growth hacking tricks, companies will need to focus on creating quality content that drives trust and real connections with users.

.