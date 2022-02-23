Search here...
Tech NewsCommunication

LinkedIn bets on podcasts: does it make sense?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

we live some very interesting times for podcasts, and obviously on LinkedIn they are very aware of this. It is really curious, if we think about it, what has happened with this communication format over the last few years, and it is that after some beginnings that ventured an enormous popularization of it, in the middle of the first decade of this century, shortly after the interest seemed to drop substantially and, although they continued to be present, they did not become a type of mass consumption content.

However, for two or three years, have experienced a second rebirth in which they have regained focusand have even become one of the battlefronts in the open war between Apple and Spotify, which have been competing for some time now to get the largest offer of this type of content, also offering creators a way to monetize of the same or, even, in the case of Spotify, some more than succulent contracts to certain stars… although, in many cases, they end up in shambles.

AND LinkedIn has chosen this moment to launch its own podcast network, LinkedIn Podcast Network, a complete selection of channels, some newly created and others that have been in operation for some time, and to which more channels can be added that request it from LinkedIn and are approved to join the family. In this selection, therefore, we will find both own productions of the social network, as well as external ones but that, due to the type of content, fit the profile pursued by the service.

LinkedIn bets on podcasts: does it make sense?

A profile that, of course, you have already imagined, given the LinkedIn profile itself. In its network of podcasts we will find professional content, with business, entrepreneurship, economy, technology, business operations and, also, a more social approach, with topics such as mental health and labor relations. Reid Hoffman, co-founder and CEO of LinkedIn, will co-host a personal entrepreneurship podcast called The Start-Up of You which will be released this spring.

Does it make sense for LinkedIn to create its own podcast network? Personally I think so, that it makes a lot of sense and, besides, it seems to me a very intelligent move. If any other social network, of the general purpose ones, carried out a similar movement, I would not see the point of it. However, LinkedIn is a clear success story in terms of segmentation, it has managed to become a reference in the professional environment, and expanding its content offerings to make its ecosystem richer is a sensible move.

At the moment the podcasts of the LinkedIn network can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and the company does not rule out taking them to other services of this type. Another very sensible option, because instead of “marrying” a single platform or, worse yet, betting everything on their own, they focus on reaching the maximum possible audience. Another great success, in my opinion.

Previous articleApple prefers to continue paying fines than fixing the App Store | Vestager
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Communication

LinkedIn bets on podcasts: does it make sense?

we live some very interesting times for podcasts, and obviously on LinkedIn they are very aware of this....
Apple

Apple prefers to continue paying fines than fixing the App Store | Vestager

Apple prefers to continue to pay the fines imposed by the Dutch authorities instead of fixing the conditions...
Tech News

Google’s dark mode improves significantly with its latest update

Google regularly updates its applications to offer the best user experience. One of the most notable...
Tech News

The new P and U Series of the 12th Gen Intel Core have a mission: not give AMD a break in ultraportables

Intel continues to steadily expand the family of Alder Lake microarchitecture processors for mobile computing. ...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.