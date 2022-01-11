LinkedIn audio rooms will arrive at the end of January

During the harshest days of confinement from the COVID-19 pandemic, ClubHouse became extremely popular with its audio rooms. Immediately, the vast majority of social media platforms began targeting these types of features. From Twitter and Facebook to Spotify joined the party and now another platform does. This is LinkedIn that has announced the launch of its audio rooms by the end of this month.

The idea of ​​the social network is to host interactive audio-based events where you can chat and connect with other people.

LinkedIn announces the arrival of its audio rooms

At this point it seemed that Twitter was the only social network interested in enhancing its audio rooms. After ClubHouse became a trend and various platforms joined the implementation of audio rooms, nothing more happened. However, LinkedIn kept working on this solution that they promise to release by the end of this month. The LinkedIn audio rooms have been preparing from the previous year and by March 2021 they were already testing with the audio experience.

Jake Poses, Event Manager, Creators & Video, LinkedIn has stated that they are making progress in the construction of this tool for live broadcasts. According to his words, interactive events on LinkedIn will allow all users to actively participate in the conversation. In addition to this, the moderators will be able to add participants to take the floor live and those who attend will be able to connect with the rest of the members.

It is also worth noting that, within LinkedIn’s plans, the implementation of events based on payments, as in the case of Twitter, is not contemplated. In this sense, it will be an additional tool for platform users to take discussions to a more direct level and establish relationships from there.