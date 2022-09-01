HomeTech NewsLineageOS 20 brings Android 13 to the Galaxy S7, S8 and Note...

LineageOS 20 brings Android 13 to the Galaxy S7, S8 and Note 8

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1662055592 lineageos 20 brings android 13 to the galaxy s7 s8.jpeg
After the release of the stable version of android 13, Google released the open system source code. But while only a few manufacturers have managed to release their new interfaces for their flagships, the custom ROM market has already started to move towards older phones. This is the case of lineageos, which arrives in a compatible version of Android 13 for the old galaxy S7, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

In the initial version of LineageOS 20, the ROM seems to bring great stability, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, fingerprint reader, sound, cameras, hardware acceleration, in general, working well. As this is an early version, it is still possible to detect some very specific errors.

brings-Android-13-to-the-Galaxy-S7-S8.jpeg" width="220" height="452">

LineageOS 20 brings Android 13 to older phones (Images: XDA Developers/Reproduction)

Storage encryption and some network-related features on the Galaxy S7 lineup are disabled for now. The camera is also having issues on the Galaxy Note 8. Keep in mind that AOSP does not work well with Samsung’s proprietary implementation of advanced LTE services — as a result, VoLTE and Wi-Fi calls may not be usable.

Still, the ROM manages to generally reproduce the Android 13 experience on some of Samsung’s flagship phones. You can not only enjoy all the new system features but also get regular security updates. Remembering that the novelty is only valid for global variants with Exynos platforms.

An unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery installed on your respective phone is required. You can find more instructions and ROMs for each of the devices at the links below:

  • Samsung Galaxy S7
  • Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8
(Updated August 30, 2022 at 5:16 am)

