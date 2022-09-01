LineageOS 20 brings Android 13 to the Galaxy S7, S8 and Note 8

After the release of the stable version of 13, Google released the open system source code. But while only a few manufacturers have managed to release their new interfaces for their flagships, the custom ROM market has already started to move towards older phones. This is the case of , which arrives in a compatible version of Android 13 for the old S7, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

In the initial version of LineageOS 20, the ROM seems to bring great stability, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, fingerprint reader, sound, cameras, hardware acceleration, in general, working well. As this is an early version, it is still possible to detect some very specific errors.