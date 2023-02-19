lineageos 20 also officially arrives on pixel 7 and 6

- Advertisement -

A little over a month after the release of LineageOS 20, the team responsible for the custom ROM has officially announced the availability of support also on the latest Pixels equipped with the Tensor G SoC.

The January list, in fact, stopped up to Pixel 5, while now it is finally possible to download the nightly versions of LineageOS 20 for Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 (review) and Pixel 7 Pro (review). Obviously smartphones based on a Tensor G chip needed extra work to adapt the software to this architecture which is not shared by any other smartphone supporting LineageOS, which is why compatibility arrived a few weeks late.

We remind you that all the Pixels affected by today’s news are still officially supported by Google and will be for some time yet, so the transition to LineageOS can mainly interest modding lovers, however this first step is essential to be able to count on future support from part of the community, when Google’s will inevitably stop.

- Advertisement -

WHERE TO DOWNLOAD LINEAGEOS 20 FOR PIXELS WITH TENSOR G

So if you are among the owners of one of these Pixels and want to try the ROM (we point out that at the moment only the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 Pro still lack the suitable buildsbut will be published in the next few hours), below you will find the links directed to the pages for each of the affected devices:

Pixel 6a (bluejay)

Pixel 6 (oriole)

Pixel 6 Pro (raven)

Pixel 7 (panther)

Pixel 7 Pro (cheetah)

Google Pixel 7 is available online from Phoneshock at 518 euros or from eBay to 567 euros . The value for money is Optimal but there are 6 better models.

or from eBay to . The value for money is but there are 6 better models. Google Pixel 7 Pro is available online from Techenjoy at 669 euros or from eBay to 740 euros . The value for money is Optimal and is one of the best devices in this price range.

or from eBay to . The value for money is and is one of the best devices in this price range. Google Pixel 6a is available online from Techenjoy at 296 euros or from Eprice a 337 euros . The value for money is Optimal and is one of the best devices in this price range.

or from Eprice a . The value for money is and is one of the best devices in this price range. Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 524 euros . The value for money is Optimal but there are 5 better models.

. The value for money is but there are 5 better models. Google Pixel 6 is available online from Eprice at 451 euros. The value for money is Good . There are 8 top models.

(updated February 17, 2023, 1:51 pm)