LineageOS 19: the ROM based on Android 12 arrives on new smartphones

LineageOS, the largest open source replacement operating system in the Android community has finally adopted all the features of Android 12, and version 19 is now available on several smartphones.

LineageOS 17.1 brought Android 10 to many smartphones in April 2020, then it was Andorid 11-based LineageOS 18.1 to arrive in April 2021, and we recently got LineageOS 19 with Android 12 now a few weeks. The update was only available on select smartphones such as the Google Pixel, Asus ZenFone 5z/8, Moto G7 series, and some other devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and Lenovo, but has since come to the Galaxy series S10, the Essential PH-1, and the Xiaomi Mi 10T series.

The new version is now compatible with other fairly popular Android smartphones: the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Poco X3 Pro as well as the Xiaomi Mi A1. The OnePlus 9 didn’t really need LineageOS since it still continues to be updated by OnePlus, but the Xiaomi Mi A1, released in 2017, was abandoned a long time ago. Being able to install Android 12 using a custom ROM is therefore excellent news. for those who still use this smartphone.

What’s new for LineageOS 19?

Thanks to LineageOS 19, smartphone users who are already a few years old can now enjoy most of the features of Android 12. LineageOS 19 adopts the Android 12 look system-widewith colorful tiles and a large bar to adjust the brightness.

LineageOS 19 maintains pretty much all the features introduced in previous versions of LineageOS. The status bar can be heavily customized, with different clock/battery styles and an optional network traffic monitor. Another major feature includes system profileswhich work similarly to Bixby Routines on Samsung devices and Shortcuts on iPhones and iPads.

Finally, the volume slider now not only slides to the right side, but has also two additional flaps that can be pulled out to adjust alarm and notification sound.

