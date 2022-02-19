MobileAndroid

LineageOS 17.1, end of the race: team concentrated on 19 with Android 12

There LineageOS 17.1 he crossed the line and returned to the pits forever. This was announced by a member of the development team on Reddit, anticipating that the work to get to the LineageOS 19 based on Android 12 has already started. “This does not mean that the rollout is around the corner”he specified in bold in an attempt not to deceive anyone.

In short, it will take some time for the custom ROM, born from the ashes of CyanogenMod, probably the most famous in the world, to be available for download, but in the meantime, here it is. the spaces on the servers have become cramped and therefore it stop at LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10. The choice will not be without practical consequences, because as the announcement explains, several devices will no longer be supported.

DEVICES NO LONGER SUPPORTED

  • Google Pixel
  • Google Pixel XL
  • Honor 5X
  • HTC One (M8)
  • HTC One (M8) Dual SIM
  • Le Eco Le 2
  • Motorola Edge
  • Motorola Moto E 2015 LTE
  • Motorola Moto G 2015
  • Motorola Moto G3 Turbo
  • Motorola Moto G4 Play
  • Motorola Moto X Play
  • Motorola Moto Z
  • Nubia Z17
  • Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [TV Android]
  • Nvidia Jetson (Nano / Nano 2GB) [Tablet]
  • Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [TV Android]
  • Nvidia Jetson (TX2 / TX2 NX) [Tablet]
  • Nvidia Shield TV (2015/2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [TV Android]
  • Nvidia Shield TV (2015/2015 Pro / 2017) / Jetson TX1 [tablet]
  • Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [TV Android]
  • Nvidia Shield TV 2019 Pro [Tablet]
  • OnePlus North
  • realme 2 pro
  • Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
  • Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
  • Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
  • Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo
  • Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 LTE
  • Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Fi
  • Wileyfox Swift
  • Xiaomi Redmi 2
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8T
  • Yandex Phone

WHAT DOES THE STOP TO LINEAGEOS IMPLY? 17.1

There are two implications: there will be no more updates, and all the builds of the devices mentioned above will also disappear from the LineageOS portal in order to make room on the servers. This means that it is better to keep a copy of the latest build available in memory, while you will be able to do the rest continue to use the device normally even in the months to come, aware, however, that no other updates will arrive.

Otherwise you can switch to LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11, a ROM by now quite well-established and therefore reliable. The only obstacle to this solution, which is not trivial, is represented by the possible unavailability of a build for the model in possession. In this case one must necessarily look aroundand if you do not want to abandon the device, also evaluate an unofficial edition of the custom ROM, such as the one that gave life to Galaxy S2, smartphone of May 2011, giving it nothing less than Android 12 even with some sacrifices.

Previous articlevivo presents the Funtouch OS 12, the new interface based on Android 12
Abraham

