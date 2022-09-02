Lindsay Lohan prepares her second project with Netflix, it will be the romantic comedy “Irish Wish”

After spending a decade away from big-budget films and making cameo appearances in independent films, He has returned this year to the genre that gave him great popularity and brought him spotlight: romantic comedies. This, with the next release of Falling-Christmaswhich will reach in November.

In March of this year it was also revealed that after filming this highly anticipated movie in late 2021, the actress born in New York and the streaming system signed an agreement to make two more feature films and the next one will be Iris Wish.

prepares-her-second-project-with-Netflix-it-will.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Falling for Christmas” is the title of his next Christmas comedy that will arrive this year. (Netflix) prepares-her-second-project-with-Netflix-it-will.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

As announced dead lineLohan will re-team with the filmmaker Janeen Damianwith whom he recently worked on Falling for Christmasin which he starred alongside Chord Overstreetknown for his role in the television series glee What Sam Evans.

- Advertisement -

The streaming company announced that the new work of They have with them it will once again be a romantic comedy, which will mix a love story with magical and supernatural events, and as its name indicates, it will have locations in Ireland.

For more than a decade, Lohan only had brief appearances on shows like “Two and a Half Men.” (Warner Bros.)

Irish Wish follow Maddywho lives in love with a man to whom she has never confessed her feelings, and one day he gets engaged to marry her best friend and despite that, she agrees to be the maid of honor at the wedding that will take place in a castle in Ireland. Days before the couple is to marry, the protagonist makes a wish for true love, only to wake up in the body of the bride-to-be.

With his dream seemingly come true, Maddy Soon she will realize that her true soulmate is not who she always believed and she will see that her heart belongs to someone else who is completely different from who she imagined.

Lohan had moved away from acting for several years to devote herself solely to her role as a businesswoman. (EFE/Miguel Toña)

This feature film will feature a script by Kirsten Hanson, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian Y michael damianwhile Brad Krevoy Y michael damian they will produce Likewise, amanda phillips, Kirsten Hanson, Jimmy Townsend Y Vince Balzano They will serve as the executive producers of the project.

- Advertisement -

Over the last five years this group of executives have been at the helm of a series of Netflixincluding the next film by They have, Falling for Christmasas well as others like A Christmas Prince, The Princess Switch Y Operation Christmas Drop.

At 35 years old, the interpreter returns to acting with Netflix. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

The works currently carried out Lindsay with the “N” company, they are not her first foray with streaming systems, since previously she was the narrator of the series of Prime Video, Lovestruck High.

In 2019, the 36-year-old actress released her documentary Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Clubfocused on her facet as a businesswoman after buying beaches in the areas of Mykonos Y rhodes. Shortly after, she made it known that she was planning her return to acting in the United States. That same year, she appeared in a minor role in Among the Shadowsa supernatural horror film that did not make it to theaters and was released via video on demand.

The great reboot of Lindsay Lohan’s professional life will be with Netflix. (WB/The Grosby Group)

- Advertisement -

The great reset for the professional life of Lindsay Lohan will be next to Netflix with the next Christmas comedy that will be released this year and with the continuity of his contract, he will be able to continue acting in more cinematographic proposals.

They have She became famous after her leading roles in Twins games (The Parent Trap), a crazy friday (freaky friday) Y heavy girls (Mean Girls), among other.

: