Linda Yaccarino Assumes CEO of Twitter Today

- Advertisement -

Linda Yaccarino is now set to take over as Twitter’s new CEO starting Monday, clearing the way for Elon Musk to focus more on Tesla and SpaceX, various media outlets have reported.

Yaccarino, the former president of NBC Universal’s Global Advertising and Partnerships, also hired Joe Benarroch, NBC Universal’s executive vice president, to work with her on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

Joe Benarroch’s Experience Joins Linda Yaccarino’s Team on Twitter

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which confirmed the arrival of this adviser late on Sunday, Benarroch has been a trusted adviser to Yaccarino.

“Tomorrow I start a different professional adventure at Twitter, assuming a role focused on business operations”wrote Benarroch in a memo mentioned by the WSJ. “I look forward to bringing my experience to Twitter and working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together”he added.

Yaccarino and his mission to transform Twitter

Yaccarino said last month that she is ready to build Twitter 2.0 and transform the business together with Musk and millions of users of the platform.

- Advertisement -

“I have long been inspired by his vision to create a brighter future. I am excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together.”he posted on Twitter.

“I am just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I am here for all of that. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together.”Yaccarino also commented.

Elon Musk and Yaccarino working on the transformation of Twitter

Yaccarino’s management experience was demonstrated during his tenure at NBC Universal, a company where he supervised some 2,000 workers. His team generated more than $100 billion in ad sales and partnered with a variety of companies in the digital world, including Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter and YouTube.

- Advertisement -

While Elon Musk was still at the head of Twitter, he expressed interest in transforming the platform into “X”, a multipurpose application, similar to what WeChat offers in China. Linda Yaccarino will assume the responsibility of leading this transformation process.