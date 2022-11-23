Limited edition: Xiaomi 12T Pro wins special version in partnership with designer Daniel Arsham

The Xiaomi 12T Pro was launched in October on the global market with a powerful technical sheet and now it has won a special limited edition co-created with designer Daniel Arsham. Meet the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition now.

Starting with the box, this model has a “sculptural proposal”, betting on elements reminiscent of turquoise marble and copper-colored crystals to draw attention.

This includes the accessories like USB cable, charger, main box, additional box to make the unboxing experience richer. The cell phone’s body is decorated with the same pattern inspired by minerals, with the difference that they shine as the light falls on the smartphone.

Daniel Arsham says that the idea is to make the Xiaomi 12T Pro a timeless sculptural object and imagines that people who are still using this cell phone 20 years from now will be able to link it to a moment in time as an object that goes beyond its functionality as a simple smartphone.

The rear panel of the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition was created with sculptural propositions of obsolescence and natural erosions in a smartphone.

This model will only have one version available with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The other specifications follow the same as the standard version.