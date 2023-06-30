Limited? Apple Vision Pro should have reduced footprint compared to PS VR2 and Oculus Quest

The Apple Vision Pro was announced during WWDC 2023 with the promise of revolutionizing the augmented (AR) and mixed reality market. However, we now have information about a limitation that the device will have: it will only be possible to interact with objects in AR in an area of ​​1.5 meters around the user.

I just learned that Apple has crippled VR so that it stops when you move more than 1.5 meters. So Apple VR is for coach potatoes. No real volumetric video possible then outside the coach zone. No table tennis, nothing that makes you move outside a small box. super bummer. 😕

When you start a fully immersive experience, visionOS defines a system boundary that extends 1.5 meters from the starting position of the person’s head. If their head moves outside of this zone, the system automatically stops the immersive experience and turns the external video back on. This feature is an assistant to help prevent someone from colliding with objects.

The information was first pointed out by Hans O. Karlsson, co-founder of Mimir, a Japanese VR marketing and solutions company. The limitation is described on Apple’s developer portal for visionOS, the system that will be used in Vision Pro:

While it sounds like an interesting way to keep people safe when using the Vision Pro, visionOS developer portal does not mention that it will be possible to delimit a larger area for movement, which is possible in competitors like Oculus Quest 2 and Sony’s PS VR2.

See a demo video of Oculus Quest 2 where we can see how the headset allows you to define a custom area to avoid accidents when bumping into objects and furniture.

PS VR2 went even further, as it allows you to map the entire 3D environment around the player and even add or remove areas at will to avoid accidents and make its use simpler, all with just a few gestures, as you can see in our review. below:

It is worth mentioning that visionOS is still in beta, which means that Apple may add these features in the future. There is no shortage of equipment to track the environment, as the headset has 12 cameras that work at the same time to track movements of both the user and the environment.

The Apple Vision Pro is expected to launch in the US in early 2024.