Limit on receiving files via AirDrop may be expanded by Apple soon

Apple has implemented a usage restriction on AirDrop in China, limiting the use of the visibility function to ‘Everyone’ and 10 minutes instead of unlimited as it was previously. This change came to Chinese users from the update to version 16.1.1 of iOS, a build released by the company last Thursday (9). Despite not having released an official justification for the limitation, information suggests that this novelty is part of Apple’s efforts to prevent the receipt of unwanted files. While it is possible to authorize or deny content sent by someone else, the notification arrives on iPhone whenever a request is sent.

For those who are not used to AirDrop, through this tool it is possible to share media — such as photos, videos and documents, for example — to nearby iPhones. In the settings it is possible to allow only contacts to be able to share files or disable it permanently, in which case the device will not be visible. With the novelty, the user can activate the visibility of the phone for everyone for a short period and, after 10 minutes, AirDrop will be turned off again. Despite having first arrived in China, it is possible that the developer will expand the function in future updates reaching more countries, however, for now there is no prediction.

In the case of Android phones it is possible to use the ‘Nearby Share’ function for sharing by proximity. Although it has been around for quite some time, this feature is not that popular among the rival iOS community.

