Limit of 3 stories on Instagram, which is already being tested in Brazil

If you browse Instagram stories, you will have seen that sometimes a user publishes a huge number of them, so much so that we have to go through it quickly to be able to jump to the next one. It is a strategy followed by many influencers, who cut a long video into many pieces to publish the sequence as stories.

That, which is useful to many people, is also somewhat inconvenient for others, and that is the reason why Instagram is thinking of limiting it to three stories per user at the same time.

It is one of the tests that is being carried out in Brazil, which does not mean that it will be available throughout the world or that it will be definitively implemented.

The feature hides the rest of the user-uploaded stories, but if a follower wants to see them, they will have access to a button called “Show All”. That means that any user will be able to upload as many stories as they want, but followers will have to press a button if they want to see more than three.

It counts user Phil Ricell on Twitterconfirming that while you can upload 100 images or videos per day to your story, readers will only be able to see three.

It’s a smart move, because if someone is really interested in seeing all 100 photos of their favorite influencer, they’ll have access to them, while the rest won’t have to wait forever to see the others’ content.

For Instagram it will also help you get more benefits, since it will put advertising between one user and another, but not between the stories of the same user.