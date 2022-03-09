LimeWire returns in 2022, but it will be a music NFT marketplace

Limewire was a widely used file sharing service for downloading mp3s, a name that has been in the grave for 11 years now.

It is now resurrected, but not as a piracy paradise and as a new platform for music-based digital collectibles.

They plan to launch the service this May in a project led by brothers Julian Zehetmayr and Paul Zehetmayr. Both acquired the rights to the Limewire brand in 2021, and plan to sign contracts with prominent artists for the initial phase, where they will produce and release music exclusively for Limewire.

Fans of the artists will be able to purchase exclusive copies of the songs via card, bank transfer or cryptocurrency, thus accessing tracks, exclusive images, interviews, artwork and more.

Limewire will release collectibles, such as an album cover, on the blockchain as NFTs, though they haven’t yet given details of what they will use or how.

When we use LimeWire to buy an album or a song, we will have to transmit it through the platform, where all the other additional content will be. There will be no parallel channels like a Discord server or a Telegram group, everything will be centered around Limewire, including communication from an artist’s fan community.

Trading of purchased content may also take place within LimeWrite, including resale, if any. We may choose to resell things (like an album cover) on other platforms, and we’ll have access to them even after reselling on Limewire.

We’ll have more details on how this buy, sell, and resell system works in May, but we can already put our data on the waiting list on the Limewire site for information first.

We can also access an artist’s content through traditional money, so you don’t have to be a blockchain crack to enjoy the theme.