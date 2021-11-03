Like Chrome or Firefox, Samsung Internet Browser Beta brings the bar to the bottom of the screen in the latest version

Samsung is preparing improvements to its web browser. Samsung Internet Browser is the Korean brand’s alternative to the big ones on the market like Chrome, Firefox or Edge and it comes preloaded on all the brand’s phones. A browser that also It has a beta version in which they are testing improvements and changes like these that we are now going to see.

And it is that the version of Internet Browser that will arrive in the next few days allows you to change the location of the search bar in the lower zone in the purest style of other browsers, being the last to do it Safari in Apple. In addition, there are other improvements such as the possibility of automatically updating all web pages to HTTPS or improvements for dual-screen devices.

Facilitating one-hand operation

The version that provides these improvements is 16.0.2.15 And although it has not yet been published, the APK can be downloaded from links such as Uptodown. While in Google Play Store only version 16.0.1.50 is available.

And already in matter, the first thing that draws attention in the new version of Samsung Internet Browser is that it offers the user the possibility to place the search bar in the lower area from the screen. In the purest Safari style, it facilitates one-handed use although at first it is difficult to change and I personally am not convinced.

Also, Samsung adds in this version the support for groups of tabs that we have already seen in other browsers and that makes it easier to keep together a set of tabs that have a certain relationship. Sets that we can delete, modify, rename …

Also, this version of Samsung Internet Browser adds support for HTTPS updates, a function that can be activated within the Labs section in the browser settings and that allows all web pages to be automatically updated to HTTPS.

These are the most significant changes but not the only ones, since this update also offers enhancements that can take advantage of flip phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This is made possible by the Device Posture API, which promises to improve the user experience on folding screens. An option that can be enabled by entering internet: // flags within the browser. Also, Samsung says that it plans to fully implement the API in the next stable release.

For now Samsung Internet 16.0.2.15 is not available in either the Google Play Store or the Galaxy Store, although it is expected to arrive in the next few days. While it can be obtained from this link.

Samsung Internet Browser Beta Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

Via | XDA Developers