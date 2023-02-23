Like a Dragon: Ishin!, spin-off of Yakuza, arrives today for PC, Xbox and Playstation

Years after Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin was released exclusively in Japan, in 2014, the spin-off of the Yakuza saga, one of SEGA’s most famous franchises, returns in the remake Like a Dragon: Ishin!, available from this Wednesday (22 ) for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The novelty, which arrives with the price of BRL 299.90 on most platformsinstead of taking place in contemporary Japan, it returns to the country’s feudal era, in 1860, in which the protagonist Sakamoto Ryoma, then disgraced, will end up using his sword to end the samurai era, going after his master’s killer and fighting to clear your name.