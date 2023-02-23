Like a Dragon: Ishin!, spin-off of Yakuza, arrives today for PC, Xbox and Playstation

Years after Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin was released exclusively in Japan, in 2014, the spin-off of the Yakuza saga, one of SEGA’s most famous franchises, returns in the remake Like a Dragon: Ishin!, available from this Wednesday (22 ) for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
The novelty, which arrives with the price of BRL 299.90 on most platformsinstead of taking place in contemporary Japan, it returns to the country’s feudal era, in 1860, in which the protagonist Sakamoto Ryoma, then disgraced, will end up using his sword to end the samurai era, going after his master’s killer and fighting to clear your name.
The action takes place in a fictional version of Kyoto, and the character is inspired by a historical figure that really existed, and was one of the main names that contributed to the end of the shogunate in Japan through a radical reform.
“In Like a Dragon: Ishin!, beloved protagonist Kazuma Kiryu from previous games in the franchise takes on the role of Sakamoto Ryoma and brings along the entire spectacular cast of series favorites like Goro Majima, Ryuji Goda, Shun Akiyama and more, like some of the fundamental characters of the events of the period. This new dynamic between the characters is unexpected and electrifying, with surprises and twists worthy of the recognized and exquisite work of the RGG Studio”.
It is worth noting that players can redeem a set of special Trooper Cards for free featuring illustrious fans of the Yakuza series such as Kenny Omega, Rahul Kohli, Cohh Carnage, Nyanners, Vampy Bit Me and Alex Moukala.