LightSwitch, this is the smart Ajax switch that I have been testing

LightSwitch Jeweler It is an innovative device in the field of residential and commercial lighting. This smart light switch is distinguished by its ability to integrate professional security technology with a superior user experience, providing a light control interface that can be operated both on-site and remotely.

This device is designed for the purpose of improving the way users control and interact with their lighting. Key features of the LightSwitch Jeweler include the ability to manage a wide range of lighting fixtures, the ability to schedule lights to turn on and off based on different scenarios, and the ability to set a switch activation to turn on all lights. switches in a facility. Through the Ajax app, users can control lighting in real time, schedule lighting scenarios, and receive system updates.

Design

The LightSwitch features a large, responsive touch panel, capable of responding to a touch or activating without contact. It is only necessary to bring a hand to a minimum distance of 15 mm from the device for the light to turn on. The panel has a soft LED backlight, making it easy to use even in low light conditions.

The LightSwitch is activated by simply bringing a hand, elbow, knee or any part of the body close to it. This makes it convenient in various situations, especially where the users’ hands may be busy or dirty. The sensor is resistant to electromagnetic interference, ensuring reliable performance.

The LightSwitch has been designed with a focus on aesthetics and customization. Interchangeable front panels are available in a variety of colors to match any interior décor. Additionally, the device itself can be mounted in a number of different configurations to meet the specific needs of each installation.

The contour is smooth, the material is resistant and light, and it is quite discreet, something that is appreciated in this type of device.

General characteristics

LightSwitch is compatible with a wide range of lighting fixtures and can be tailored to work in both residential and commercial situations. The device has standard European switch dimensions, does not require a neutral wire, and features interchangeable front panels available in eight different colors.

Installation of the LightSwitch has been simplified to minimize complications. No additional signal wire installation or junction box changes are required, and no neutral wire is necessary. All of this contributes to a simpler and more efficient installation process.

App to use it

The Ajax application allows users to remotely manage and customize the LightSwitch. Through the app, users can program the automation of their lights, either to turn them on when disarming the security system or to illuminate better in the event of an alarm, which can act as a deterrent to intruders.

The LightSwitch allows for the creation of custom scenes and offers users the ability to control a wide range of lighting fixtures. For example, it can be programmed to turn off all the lights when the user goes to sleep and automatically close the blinds.

In addition to controlling lighting, the LightSwitch can activate any other Ajax automation device, such as a Relay, WallSwitch, Socket, etc., thus expanding the possibilities of home or workplace automation.

Installation and customization

The LightSwitch can be easily installed replacing any existing mechanical or tactile switch without the need to change the wiring. This makes it a practical and affordable option for upgrading your lighting to a smarter, more connected version.

In my case I had no problems because I had a switch at home that was unique, but they sell modules of two, switch + plug, three and four… all to adapt to the reality of each one.

The LightSwitch consists of two elements: a LightCore relay and a SoloButton touchpad. These devices are sold separately, allowing users or electricians to configure the LightSwitch to their needs.

Once installed, it provides mechanical and audible feedback to confirm activation, improving user interaction.

other functions

The LightSwitch offers a variety of smart features, such as activation by schedule, activation in response to an alarm, and the ability to link multiple switches to activate simultaneously. These functions can be useful to improve security and energy efficiency.

The LightSwitch has an automatic shutdown timer that can be set from 1 second to 2 hours, which can be useful to save energy and provide user comfort, something that is highlighted in the presentation video that I leave above.

It is compatible with a wide range of lamps and lighting fixtures, with a power range from 5 to 600W. This versatility ensures that users can use it with most lamps available on the market. You can also trigger any Ajax automation device, including Relay, WallSwitch, and Socket. This allows users to configure automation scenarios that incorporate a wide range of devices to maximize functionality and convenience.

In terms of security, it integrates with the Ajax security system and the use of the Jeweler secure wireless radio protocol. This protocol is more reliable than Wi-Fi, Zigbee or Z-Wave and has a communication range of up to 1,100 meters from the Ajax hub. In addition, the LightSwitch can turn lights on in the event of an alarm, adding an additional deterrent in the event of intrusions.

Link and personal opinion

You can find this and other brand devices at ajax.systems, including the necessary hub to have everything under control.

It is a switch that I really liked for three reasons: easy installation, ease of use and the power of integration with other devices thanks to its app. For its price, 64 euros, it is worth it.

The only drawback that I see is its dependence on the Ajax Hub, something necessary to give it the necessary connection and interactivity, since introducing a brain inside the switch would undoubtedly increase the size of the device and make it less attractive. The hub makes sense when we have several Ajax devices so they can connect and integrate with each other (in my case I have a plug, a button and the LightSwitch.

Its elegance is indisputable, so if you are renovating the apartment, start off on the right foot by choosing a good system like the one presented.