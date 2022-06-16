Lightroom and Lightroom Classic are updated within the Adobe suite

Adobe, that company that manages a photo and video editing suite that has more and more competitors, but which is still one of the best options for both professionals and amateurs, has just updated its Lightroom and Lightroom classic. You already know that the difference between both, is that the first is in the cloud and the second is located on our Mac locally. But the update is for both of them and they are very good and interesting. Let’s review them.

Both Lightroom and its classic version are now compatible with videos, among other new features

Lightroom, both in its cloud version and in its desktop version, has always been one of the most chosen programs to edit photos and many users wondered when the option to edit video would arrive. well now has arrived.

The same controls used in photo mode can now be used in the new video mode. With this, therefore, not only is it possible to see the videos with better quality, but also we can copy and paste the editing settings between photos and videos. Just in case you were wondering, yes, presets can be used with videos too.

Another novelty are the presets

Quantity slider of those adjustments: We can adjust the intensity of the already marked adjustments that we apply to photos and videos. Adaptable powered by AI: Based on the Artificial Intelligence capabilities of the sky and subject selection masks, it is now possible to apply those already marked adjustments to a specific part of the image and in a simple way with just a few mouse clicks. Premium Presets: Five new premium preset packs created by renowned professional photographers Pictures: black and white by Ayesha Kazim Edgy portraits by Jessy J group portraits by Chelsi LeBarre Concerts: Megan Sumton video creativity: By Stu Maschwitz

Other novelties to highlight in this new versions of Lightroom

Red eye correction : Thanks to artificial intelligence we will no longer have to manually select each of the eyes in the photograph taken. The program itself takes care of that.

Community Remix : We will share the editions with the community and we will let the most experts advise us and help us with their editions.

As you can see, there are many new features that come with the new updates. Some of them very interesting and what is clear is the iImportance given to artificial intelligence. Let’s see how it works.