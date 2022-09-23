LightPDF, all the tools you need to work with PDF files

Surely on many occasions you have needed to transform a file to PDF, be it a text or an image, or join several PDFs into one, or remove a page from a document… editing PDF is essential in academic and professional life, which is why for which it is really important to know resources that help to carry out that work quickly and easily



Today we will talk about .com, a web platform, with an installable version, that has several for editing PDF files in one place.

LightPDF is presented as a set of tools among which we can find PDF converters, editors and others that help to divide, join, sign, unlock and perform other actions on this type of file. for free, no need to register or subscribe anywhere.

Contrary to other similar tools, LightPDF, being free, has no time or file size limits.

What editing tools does it include?

On its website we can see all the existing tools, here I leave them:

– PDF to Word, Excel, PPT or text: Ideal for a file to be easily edited. Once we have it in editable format, we can easily modify it and, if necessary, convert it to PDF again.

– PDF to image: We can convert a PDF file to a PNG image, making it possible to upload it on a web page, for example, or send it as an image in our instant messaging service. We can choose to export in PNG, without compression, or in JPG, so that the image occupies less, although it loses some quality.

– Document to PDF: One of the most used options. Many editors and presentation programs already have the possibility to export to PDF, but if not, this LightPDF option allows us to obtain the corresponding PDF file keeping the format of the original file. We can even select CAD files as a source.

– Add comments in PDF. We can edit a PDF by adding comments or highlighting content, ideal for annotations in academic documents, for example.

– put watermark. A very useful option to record the authorship of a document. We can include the same watermark on all pages of a PDF file with a single click.

– Split and merge PDF. Merging several PDF documents into one is especially useful when we are scanning pages. Each page is usually saved as a single PDF, with this function we can have a single document with everything we have scanned. In the same way we can divide an existing document into several different ones, separating the pages that we want in a simple way.

– Rotate PDF. There is nothing more exasperating than receiving a rotated PDF scan. No more moving your head if you use the rotate document feature, also available within the LightPDF suite of applications.

– Compress PDF. It is something that few use, but it is essential to avoid sending documents of several megabytes over the Internet. After scanning pages and putting them together into a single document, they must be passed through the compression function, thus obtaining a readable document that occupies much less than the original. We can easily go from a 4 megabyte document to one of 800kb, or less, depending on its content (when there are photographs, it will always take up more).

– OCR. The premium feature that many want, in this case also free. It is a system that recognizes characters, so that a PDF document can easily become editable. It is essential to find content in scanned books, for example.

– protect documents. We can put passwords on documents, as well as remove the protection of files that we have previously blocked.

– Sign PDF online. And finally we have the signature function, which we will need to sign contracts and proposals without having to pass it to Word first. The result is a document exactly the same as the previous one, but with the signature in the place we want.

Download, online use and limits

As I mentioned before, LightPDF is free to use. You can use the online platform at https://lightpdf.com/, where there is also the download link for the desktop version.

DOWNLOAD