Light at the end of the tunnel: ‘universal control’ could be closer than you think

Every June Apple celebrates its now classic WWDC (WorldWide Developers Conference) which is responsible for showing us the main new features that will come to the operating systems of the company’s devices. On those dates there is no hardware news, only innovations, functions, tools or new resources to program on iPhone or iPad. And last year we witnessed one of those important moments that many had been waiting for years and for which an iPad and a Mac could be controlled at the same time, with the same mouse and the same keyboard, even if they are in different work sessions: one with your iPadOS installed and the other with the corresponding macOS. In this case Monterey, which is the one that just arrived. We could soon have it available. That magical moment taught us that it is possible to use the same peripherals indistinctly with each one, in a kind of screen continuity that when we saw it was… magical? Now, after a few weeks in which many already predicted a cancellation of this project, Universal Control has shown signs of life. And it has also done so in the hands of some users. The news coming straight from the developer betas of iPadOS and macOS is that in versions 15.4 and 12.3, respectively, Universal Control is already listed as an available-to-use feature, meaning that if the update is released in a few few weeks, we could have her with us throughout the month of February that begins next Tuesday. This Universal Control not only works between a Mac and an iPad, but we can also use it between two Apple computers that are next to each other, in such a way that we can save ourselves buying an extra set of mouse and keyboard. At the moment, the way in which we can tell the system when we want to change devices to continue controlling it with the same accessories as the other has not transpired, but if we stick to the original video of the keynote from June last year, It gives the whole feeling that it is fast and completely transparent to the user. This function has nothing to do with the possibility of turning the iPad screen into a second extended Mac desktop, thanks to the Sidecar function, but in both cases, with Universal Control, what we do is have two different sessions, with programs different open but that we control (alternatively) with the same mouse and keyboard. >