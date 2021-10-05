Life is Strange True Colors Wavelenghts: DLC review with Steph

When we met Steph in the first chapter of Life is Strange: True Colors (here you can read our review of Life is Strange True Colors), in addition to hugging an old friend again, we met a strong, exuberant and mischievous girl, indomitable and determined. Only over time, thanks to the empathic power of Alex Chen, have we been able to dig deep into his soul, rediscovering a person who is insecure and tormented by feelings of guilt. Now, in the expansion titled “Wavelenghts“, we have a way to find out another Steph: closed within the four walls of her radio booth, surrounded by music and solitude, she can finally show us her true feelings. The young woman has populated the narrative universe of the Square-Enix series since the days of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price (don’t miss our special on Life is Strange: from Max to Alex), and the True Colors DLC he dedicates himself precisely to this: closing the circle with the facts of Arcadia Bay, giving us a couple of hours and a half rather intense on an emotional level.

Steph’s story

In Life is Strange: True Colors Wavelenghts we follow Steph’s story about a year before Alex’s arrival in Haven Springs. This time it is the radio announcer who is the newcomer to the city: after leaving behind a troubled relationship, and having decided to start again in a place far away from her roots, Steph uses her passion for music to get hired at the local radio and – just like we saw in True Colors – works hard to manage the radio schedule and at the same time manage the commercial activity of the record store.

In reality, as we will learn more in the course of this additional content, the protagonist is only fleeing from herself and from the tragedies she experienced in her teenage years in Arcadia Bay. It was useless to move to Seattle in the following years, since Steph lives and feels the drama of what happened to Chloe and Rachel on his own skin, her high school friends (Life is Strange Before the Storm review is just a click away). Her new job allows her to divert attention from her true passion, role-playing games, and a dating app guarantees her a constant – albeit fleeting – escape from reality to try to forget the past. But the ghosts of her friends continue to haunt her, and her true feelings about what happened to poor Chloe and Rachel will surface more and more over the course of the DLC. In short, Wavelenghts gives us a very different Steph from the one we linked ourselves to in True Colors, and in addition to delicately connecting to the story of Alex and Gabe at the end, it mostly serves as a long and touching farewell among the fans of the series and the events of the first chapter, which after so many years are still branded in the hearts of the community.

An exciting DLC, but …

In short, the True Colors DLC is a product designed especially for the most loyal fans of the franchise, and particularly for those who had loved Steph during his appearances in Life is Strange: Before the Storm, however it is not a content without defects. If on the writing level, as well as on the emotional side, the Deck Nine team created a practically flawless episode, on the other hand we were a bit disappointed on the playful level.

The DLC is divided into four phases that mark the seasons of the year that separate Steph’s arrival in Haven Springs from that of Alex, about 12 months later. Each of these takes place in a single location, the Rocky Mountain Record Traders, and it confronts us with the same activities: running the radio show Steph was hired for and keeping the music shop in order. The DLC gives us a rather free approach, alternating between radio conduction and the reorganization of the room.

Among the shelves of the Rocky Mountain it is also possible to engage, as usual, in some optional activities, but it is above all in the control room that we will perform the most stimulating actions.

When we go in front of the mixer and the microphone, the view becomes first person and we are given the opportunity to interact with the various elements of the console. We can simply chat live, with an extremely rich range of sentences, but there are essentially two main options for continuing with the story: reading the advertisements and answering the phone to converse with the listeners. As regards the first action, our task will be to pronounce the words expressly requested by the sponsors, and as regards the second action, we will have to speak with the public providing the most convincing answers to reassure or reproach them.

Another optional assignment concerns the management of the smartphone: athe classic SMS, already widely tested in the various chapters of the series, this time the dating app is added, thanks to which it will be possible to exchange likes with potential partners and even text them for a long time, flirting or chatting about this and that. This is a completely secondary feature, but fun and useful to deepen a part of Steph’s psychology.

What made us turn up our noses is the excessive repetitiveness of the aforementioned playful formula.

Over the span of about two and a half hours the possibilities of interaction are only these, and they are repeated from season to season without changing one iota. While Steph’s emotional evolution is interesting, in short, we have struggled a bit in proceeding with the narration without feeling a bit of boredom coming. Overall, Wavelenghts can therefore be considered a successful operation in the definition of its protagonist, but struggles on the variety side, obviating the absence of paranormal powers with some too monotonous mechanics.