Lies of P requirements, you will not need a very powerful PC to move it

Lies of P is one of the most anticipated games of the moment. NEOWIZ and Round8 Studio have hit the nail on the head with the setting and artistic direction of this title which, as we have already seen in different videos, has nuances that They remind us a lot of the excellent Bloodborne. However, we must not fall into the mistake of thinking that Lies of P is a clone of said game, nothing is further from reality, it has its own essence, and could become one of the best of its kind.

Unfortunately, we still do not know its release date, although from what we have been seeing it is likely that Lies of P will end up hitting the market sometime in 2023. Its launch will take place in PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X-Series S and PC, which means that it will be a cross-generational game and that it will be available for both the previous generation of consoles and the current one. Despite this, the first videos that we have been able to see with real game scenes are at a high level.

And speaking of the technical plan of Lies of P, thanks to a list that Steam has shared we have already been able to know its minimum and recommended , and the truth is that these are very affordable. We will be able to play it on a low-end PC from a few years ago, although it is true that to play it with all the guarantees we will need a much more computer.

Minimum requirements

Windows 10 64-bit as the operating system.

Intel Core i5-7500 or Ryzen 3 1200 processor (four cores and four threads).

8 GB of RAM.

Radeon RX 560 or GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 4 GB of graphics memory.

DirectX 12.

There is no serious error in the equivalencies, although the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is more powerful than the Radeon RX 560. The closest thing to the second would be a Geforce GTX 1050but this one has only 2 GB of graphics memory, so that is probably why they have indicated the Ti model as an equivalence, although it is not gross power.

Recommended Requirements

Windows 10 64-bit.

Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700 processor (6 cores and 12 threads).

16 GB of RAM.

Radeon RX 6700 or GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

DirectX 12.

In this case, we do have an important error in the graphic equivalencies, since the Radeon RX 6700 is more powerful than the GeForce RTX 2060 and has much more graphics memory (10 GB compared to 6 GB). The Radeon RX 6700 performs only slightly less than the GeForce RTX 2080 Superso it’s way above the GeForce RTX 2060.

The correct equivalence, taking the GeForce RTX 2060 as the benchmark, would be a Radeon RX 5700, which is a little more powerful than that one.