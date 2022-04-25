Latest newsIreland

Lidl Ireland to open giant new store in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Lidl Ireland has announced that it has received permission for a new €14 million store to be built in Dublin.

The new location that has been chosen is Ballybough Road in Dublin 3.

Lidl has been granted planning permission to build a new multi-million euro store along with a cafe and two retail units.

It’s estimated that 35 permanent jobs will be created while another 100 could be created during the development phase of the project.

The construction of the new store will include a range of sustainable features such as EV car charging points, a green roof, solar panels and a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) for plastic bottles and aluminium cans.

“We are incredibly excited about the potential of this new store for the Ballybough area,” Damien Ryan, senior acquisitions manager for Lidl Ireland said.

“At Lidl, we strive to provide our customers with an enjoyable shopping experience while providing them with market-leading quality and value and we are now one step closer to fulfilling this goal.”

“All going well, construction will commence in Autumn 2022 with the store anticipated to open in Summer 2023. We look forward to commencing construction and eventually welcoming customers, old and new, to our store.”

Lidl currently has over 160 stores across Ireland.

Brian Adam
