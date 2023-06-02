lidl has a secret coupon to avoid paying shipping costs

We have discovered a discount for LIDL with which you will be able to save the cost of shipping in case of making a purchase in this store online in the coming days.

When buying products from great price, one of the shops that always appears is LIDL. In the coming days, thanks to a secret discount coupon that we have seen, you will be able to save even more on your purchase by having free shipping costs. Is Amazon Spain too small for you? Tricks to buy in Amazon around the world Free shipping on LIDL If you plan to buy at LIDL online, there are shipping costs for the purchase to reach your home. Generally, this amount is €3.99. However, now there is a promotion in this store so you can save them.

Until June 6, you will simply have to enter the discount code “LIDL79-JUN23” in your shopping cart. The only conditions that you will have to meet will be that your minimum purchase is 79 euros and in this case, contrary to what usually happens with these discount codes, there is no customer redemption limit.

Conditions of use of this discount

In the event that you have a coupon like this one that we have found, you can use it when paying for your order. Select the products you want to purchase and proceed to purchase. In the third step, before making the payment, you will find a field enabled for redeem the discount coupon within the order summary. As a summary, these are the steps so that you can redeem it correctly.

Fill your shopping cart. Register your data, in the third and last step of the purchase process you can enter the code in the section “Do you have a code?” and validate it. Make sure you get the following message: “Discount coupon has been redeemed.” You can now make the payment with the discount applied.

It must be taken into account that for the calculation of the minimum amount of this promotional code, the shipping costs themselves are not taken into account (whether they are standard shipping costs and/or shipping cost supplements). In case of this “free shipping” coupon, they are only valid for the standard shipping costs. Shipping cost supplements are excluded from this type of promotional campaign.

At the moment, LIDL ships to the Peninsula. At the moment it does not do so to the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla. It does arrive in the Balearic Islands, but you have to have 24 hours more than the shipping time that we calculate for our order, but the discount code would also be valid to save you the 3.99 euros.