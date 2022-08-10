LibreOffice from the cloud: Collabora Online 22.05 with grammar checker

Version 22.05 improves, among other things, the spreadsheet of the office tool Online. External writing assistants can also be integrated.

Collabora has released version 22.05 of their cloud office Collabora Online. The LibreOffice-based office application that can be used in the cloud is now more powerful. Time-based compression promises bandwidth savings of up to 75 percent per workload.

To ensure that texts can be written grammatically and stylistically correct, Collabora Online allows the use of external writing assistants such as LanguageTool. Once enabled in the configuration file, the software checks as you type and flags style errors.

Improved spreadsheet

Collabora has also revised the spreadsheet. The software is now able to manage more than 16,000 columns. In comparison: In previous versions, the number was still 1024. Another new feature are Sparklines from Microsoft Excel, which can now be implemented. Sparklines are small charts within a worksheet cell that are used to visually display data. Bar, line and win/loss charts are possible. Sparklines are defined for a cell, but can also be grouped.

Users who work with images can import graphics in WebP format with the new version of Collabora Online. The graphics format for lossless or lossy compression for static and animated images is equally usable in text documents, spreadsheets, presentations and draw. In addition, the rotation of bitmap graphics has been accelerated and handling simplified. The movement is smoother and the graphics are easier to position.

More features of the 22.05 release can be found on the Collabora page. Collabora Online, designed for use in companies, government and educational institutions, contains all the features and improvements of the free Development Edition CODE, which was released in June 2022.

