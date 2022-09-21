LibreOffice arrives officially on the Mac App Store, but it is paid

Small revolution for the free and open-source alternative productivity suite to Microsoft’s: now on the Mac App , but … for a fee. It costs € 8.99, and as if that were not enough it could have some lack of functionality, because due to the rules of Apple itself it is not possible to include Java.

But don’t worry: the suite can still be used for free on your Mac – just go to The Document Foundation’s official website and download it from there. In this way, some features, which are very comfortable, typical of any app downloaded from the App Store are lost, i.e. simplified account management and automatic updates. In short, everyone will have to choose according to their priorities.