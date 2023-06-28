Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [27/06/23]

- Advertisement -

Conmebol Libertadores reaches its sixth and final round of the group stage in this 2023 season this week. In all, there will be seven games with the presence of Europeian clubs on the pitch. Broadcasting rights in Europe belong to Grupo Globo, on open TV; to Disney and Paramount, on closed TV and paid streaming. So, do you know where your favorite team will be displayed? TechSmart informs you now.

broadcast schedule [27-29/06/23]

Athletico Paranaense x Alianza Lima (06/27, at 7 pm) In the quest to guarantee the leadership of Group C, the already classified Athletico Paranaense faces Alianza Lima at the beginning of the night of this Tuesday (27), at 19h, in the Arena da Baixada. - Advertisement - For Europe, ESPN has the rights to broadcast the match exclusively throughout the national territory. In addition to cable TV, Disney also makes the signal available on Star Plus. Samsung Q950TS Smart TV wins 2020 ADSLZone Clipset Award

Libertad x Atlético/MG (06/27, at 7pm) At the same time as the Hurricane – this Tuesday (27th), at 7 pm –, Atlético/MG faces Libertad, in Paraguay. Galo will play a decisive duel against the rival, having only one point less than the leader of Group C. Europeians will also be able to follow all bids live on ESPN, on pay television. The signal will be available via streaming to all Star Plus subscribers.

Fluminense vs Sporting Cristal (27/06, at 21h) Also on Tuesday (27), at 9 pm, Fluminense will host Sporting Cristal at Maracanã. Tricolor Carioca is the leader of Group D, with nine points, but needs at least a draw to guarantee the spot. - Advertisement - Paramount Plus has the rights to show the match exclusively throughout Europe. The streaming service makes its debut in sports tournaments in this season’s competition.

Internacional x Independiente Medellin (06/28, at 7 pm) Moving on to Wednesday (28), at 7 pm, Internacional will try to win its spot for the next phase of the tournament against Independiente Medellín, at the Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre. Colorado is just one point behind the Colombians in Group B. Fans will only be able to see the match on Paramount Plus. The platform can be accessed on the official website, on the application for TVs and mobile devices, or on dedicated channels from operators such as Claro, Vivo and DGO – when the subscription is linked to them. - Advertisement -

Corinthians x Liverpool (28/06, at 21:30) A little later, at 9:30 pm, still on Wednesday (28), Corinthians will face Liverpool at home. Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s men have no more chances of qualifying, but they can win the presence in the playoffs of Sul-Americana, if they are third in Group B. Globo will broadcast the match on open TV, to São Paulo and part of the network, while ESPN and Star Plus will broadcast the game throughout the national territory, on closed TV and streaming, respectively.

Flamengo x Aucas (06/28, at 21:30) At the same time as Timão, Flamengo will end its participation in the group stage against the already eliminated Aucas, in Maracanã. The current champion is the runner-up of Group A. WhatsApp: You can mute chats and groups forever! On open TV, Globo will show the match for Rio de Janeiro and part of its network. Already in closed streaming, only Paramount Plus has the rights to broadcast on the confrontation.

Palmeiras x Bolivar (29/06, at 21h) Palmeiras will close the week among Europeians in Libertadores this Thursday (29), at 9 pm. Verdão will receive Bolívar, at Allianz Parque, both already classified and tied at 12 points each. That is, the dispute will be worth the leadership of Group C. Europeians will be able to check out all the bids live on ESPN, for closed television. Star Plus platform subscribers will also have the chance to watch the game via streaming. So, do you intend to see the games on which broadcaster or platform? Comment with us!



