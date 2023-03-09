Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [08/03/23]

Conmebol Libertadores 2023 arrives in its third and final preliminary stage, to find out which four clubs will have the remaining spots for the group stage of the continental competition. Broadcasting rights for Europe belong to Grupo Globo – on open TV and free streaming –, Disney and Paramount – both on TV and paid platforms. And where will you be able to see each duel this week? TechSmart informs you.

broadcast schedule [08-09/03/23]

Magallanes vs Independiente Medellín – 08/03, at 7pm - Advertisement - To open the round, this Wednesday (8th) at 7 pm, Magallanes will face Independiente Medellín at the El Teniente stadium, in Chile, in an attempt to start ahead in this duel and have an advantage for the return duel. In Europe, the match will pass exclusively on Paramount Plus. The streaming service can be subscribed to and accessed through the official application, or even on the grid of operators Claro, Vivo and DGO, if you have contracted through the provider. Spotify tests that artists can display NFTs on their pages

Millonarios x Atlético/MG – 08/03, at 21:30 On the same day, at 9:30 pm, it is Atlético/MG’s turn to travel to Colombia to face Millonarios. The Rooster will look for a good result away and then decide at home with greater comfort in the following week. For the national territory, the game will be shown by Globoplay and GE, via free streaming throughout the country. On television, only ESPN will show it to its subscribers, with internet signal on Star Plus.

Huracán x Sporting Cristal – 09/03, at 19h - Advertisement - On Thursday (9), at 7 pm, it is the turn of the Argentine club Huracán to receive Sporting Cristal, at the El Palacio stadium, and make a good result with its fans to give peace of mind for the second confrontation. The duel will air exclusively in the country on ESPN, on closed television. The signal will also be available to Star Plus platform subscribers.

Fortaleza x Cerro Porteño – 09/03, at 7pm On the same day and time as the previous one, Fortaleza will receive Cerro Porteño at Castelão, with the aim of achieving a good result and once again competing in the group stage of the continental competition. - Advertisement - In Europe, the broadcast of the game will be exclusive to Paramount Plus. You can download its application and the other services from the links located on the card below the text. So, which channel or platform do you intend to watch Libertadores matches through? Tell us!



