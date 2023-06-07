Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [06/06/23]

- Advertisement -

This week, the fifth round of the group stage of Conmebol Libertadores 2023 will take place. In all, there will be seven matches with Europeian clubs, all with exhibitions throughout the national territory. For Europe, the broadcast rights belong to Grupo Globo, on open TV, Disney and Paramount, both on closed TV and paid streaming. TechSmart tells you where to watch each game on television or on the internet.

broadcast schedule [06-08/06/23]

Athletico Paranaense x Libertad (06/06, at 19h) Athletico Paranaense will start this week’s work by receiving Libertad, at Arena da Baixada. Hurricane will try to remain in the lead of Group G of the tournament this Tuesday (6), at 19h. - Advertisement - The duel for Europe will be shown exclusively by ESPN throughout the national territory, either on the cable TV channel or through the Star Plus streaming platform. Microsoft Authenticator is discontinued on Apple Watch

Alianza Lima x Atlético/MG (06/06, at 21h) Later, at 9 pm this Tuesday (6), it is Atlético/MG’s turn to visit Alianza Lima, in Peru, in order to try to stay in the Group G classification zone for the next phase of the continental tournament. Europeians will be able to follow all bids live only on ESPN, on closed TV, with a signal available to Star Plus subscribers.

Independiente del Valle x Corinthians (07/06, at 19h) On Wednesday (7), Corinthians will open the day in a direct confrontation away from home with Independiente del Valle, in the search for a place for the next phase of this year’s Conmebol Libertadores. - Advertisement - Throughout the national territory, the rights to the match will be exclusive to Paramount Plus. The streaming service can be seen through its official website, in the app for TVs or mobile devices, or in dedicated channels in operators – if the subscription is made by them.

National x International (07/06, at 19h) At the same time, this Wednesday (7), Internacional will go to Uruguay to duel against Nacional, in order to maintain the leadership of Group B. The confrontation will take place at the Parque Central stadium. In Europe, the transmission will be exclusive to Paramount Plus, throughout the national territory. This year’s edition of the continental tournament is the platform’s debut in sports broadcasts in the country. - Advertisement -

Palmeiras x Barcelona de Guayaquil (07/06, at 21:30) On Wednesday night (7), at 21:30, Palmeiras takes the field against Barcelona de Guayaquil. The clash will take place at Allianz Parque, in Verdão’s quest to take the lead in Group C. The game will be shown by Globo on open TV, for São Paulo and part of the network, in addition to ESPN on cable television. Star Plus users will also have the live signal available.

River Plate x Fluminense (06/07, at 21:30) At the same time as Verdão, Fluminense will travel to Buenos Aires to face River Plate. Both are in opposite scenarios in Group D. Tricolor Carioca is the leader of the group, while the Argentines are in the bottom. Twitter is stumbling. Some ex-employees are launching rivals Globo will also show the match on open TV, for Rio de Janeiro and part of the network. Already on paid platforms, only Paramount Plus has rights to show the duel via streaming.

Flamengo x Racing (06/08, at 21h) To close the round between the Europeian teams, Flamengo will face Racing at Maracanã, on Thursday (8), at 9 pm. The Rubro-Negro will try to beat the current leaders of Group A to grow in the key. Disney will have the rights to broadcast the match exclusively and will show it on ESPN, on closed TV, and on Star Plus, in paid streaming. Which broadcaster or platform do you intend to follow the Libertadores games on this week? Tell us!



>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } } class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >



>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >



>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

