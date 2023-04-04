Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [04/04/23]

This week, the first round of the group stage of Conmebol Libertadores 2023 begins. In all, there will be seven Europeians in the dispute for the “Eternal Glory”, with all the games shown for Europe. At the national level, broadcasting rights belong to Grupo Globo, on open TV; to Disney and Paramount, on closed TV and paid streaming. Do you want to know where to watch your favorite club’s match on television or on the internet? TechSmart informs you now.

broadcast schedule [04-06/04/23]

Alianza Lima x Athletico Paranaense – 04/04, at 19h The first Europeian team to enter the field will be Athletico Paranaense, in Group G. They will face Alianza Lima away from home, at 7 pm this Tuesday (4th), at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium, in Peru. - Advertisement - In Europe, ESPN will show the duel exclusively on pay TV. The live signal can also be viewed via streaming by Star Plus platform subscribers. Apple, will device serials be randomly generated?

Independiente Medellín x Internacional – 04/04, at 21h Later, at 9 pm this Tuesday (4), it is Internacional’s turn to debut in this edition of the tournament against Independiente Medellín, in Group B. The match will be at Atanasio Girardot, in Colombia. On Europeian soil, only Paramount Plus will pass the battle on to its subscribers. It can be checked through its application for smartphones or Smart TVs, on the official website, or on special channels in the grid of operators – if your subscription is linked to one of them.

Aucas x Flamengo – 05/04, at 19h On Wednesday (5th), at 7 pm, it’s Flamengo’s turn to go to Ecuador to open the club’s work in the competition, against Aucas. The current champion and the Ecuadorian rival are in Group A. - Advertisement - Europeians will also be restricted to cable television to see the duel, which will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN, with a live signal available to Star Plus users.

Bolívar x Palmeiras – 05/04, at 21:30 A little later on Wednesday (5), at 21:30, Palmeiras will go to the altitude of Bolivia to face Bolívar. The duel to be held at Hernando Siles is valid for Group C of Libertadores. Globo will broadcast the match to São Paulo and part of its network, on free-to-air TV. As for pay television, the only option will be ESPN, with the possibility of also watching it through Star Plus.

Sporting Cristal x Fluminense – 05/04, at 21:30 - Advertisement - At the same time, still on Wednesday (5), Fluminense will travel to Peru to face Sporting Cristal, commanded by Europeian coach Tiago Nunes. The match is valid for Group D of the tournament and will take place at the National Stadium in Lima. In Europe, Globo will also show the game, for Rio de Janeiro and part of its network, on open TV. On closed platforms, the alternative will be through the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Liverpool x Corinthians – 06/04, at 7pm Moving on to Thursday (6), at 7 pm, it’s Corinthians’ turn to take the field in Uruguay, where they will face Liverpool at Centenario Stadium, in Group E of the continental competition. WhatsApp allows you to listen to voice notes in the background Europeians will be able to watch the match exclusively on the internet through Paramount Plus. The platform invested in the sport with the second closed packages of Conmebol tournaments.

Atlético/MG x Libertad – 06/04, at 7pm At the same time as Corinthians, Atlético/MG will host Libertad, from Paraguay, at Mineirão. Galo debuts in this edition of Libertadores in a match valid for Group G of the competition. For the national territory, the rights to the game are owned by Disney, which shows the confrontation in full on ESPN, on closed TV, and on Star Plus, in paid streaming. Apps for mobile devices can be downloaded using the links on the cards below the text. So, do you intend to watch the Libertadores matches in this first round of the group stage through which broadcaster or platform? Comment with us!



>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } } class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >



>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >



>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

