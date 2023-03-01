5G News
Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [01/03/23]

Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [01/03/23]

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [01/03/23]
1677662673 libertadores 2023 find out where to watch the games of.jpeg
Conmebol Libertadores 2023 reaches the second round of its second preliminary phase this week. In all, there are eight games from this Tuesday (28) to Thursday (2), with the right to decisions from two Europeian clubs – Atlético / MG and Fortaleza.

Broadcasting rights for Europe are owned by Grupo Globo, on open TV and free streaming; from Disney and Paramount, on closed TV and paid streaming. After all, where is it possible to check the Europeian clubs on the field in the competition? TechSmart shows you now.

broadcast schedule [28/02/23-02/03/23]

Images: Disclosure / Conmebol

Atlético/MG x Carabobo (VEN) – 01/03, at 21:30

After being 0-0 in the first leg, Atlético/MG will need to beat Carabobo at home, in Mineirão, to advance in the tournament. Any tie takes the decision to penalty kicks.

Globo shows the duel on open TV only for the state of Minas Gerais. The other squares will be able to check out the broadcast for free on Globoplay and GE. On cable TV, ESPN will show nationwide, with the signal available to Star Plus subscribers.

Facebook’s board is its most gender-balanced yet with two new additions

Fortaleza x Deportivo Maldonado (URU) – 02/03, at 21h

In a situation similar to that of Galo, Fortaleza also drew 0-0 in the first match against Deportivo Maldonado. Now, he will have to win at Castelão to guarantee a direct place in the next phase.

The game will be exclusively available to Paramount Plus users, with access both through the dedicated application and through channels for subscribers via operator – through Claro TV Mais, DGO or Vivo Play.

Which channel or platform will you follow the Libertadores round on? Join us!

More like this

