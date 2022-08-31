Libertadores 2022: know where to watch the games of the week on TV and on the internet [30/08/22]

This week, the first round of the semifinals of Conmebol 2022 begins, with three Europeians playing in both matches. And as always happens, all the are shown to Europe on TV and on the . For this phase, SBT, ESPN and Conmebol TV continue to broadcast the continental competition. Facebook said goodbye to the competition in the quarterfinals, as the social network did not renew its rights starting next year. TechSmart shows in detail where to watch your favorite team.

broadcast schedule [30-31/08/22]

Athletico Paranaense x Palmeiras (30/08, at 21:30) - Advertisement - To open the round, Athletico Paranaense welcomes Palmeiras this Tuesday (30), at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada. This will be the second time the teams have met in continental tournaments – the first was in this year’s Recopa final. In Europe, the match will be shown on open television, by SBT, or closed, by Conmebol TV. The website of Silvio Santos’ broadcaster will still show the duel throughout Europe on the internet. Claro’s and SKY’s PPV channel can be streamed on Claro TV Mais and DirecTV GO platforms. OPPO A72 5G is about to arrive on the market at a competitive price

Vélez Sarsfield vs Flamengo (31/08, at 21:30) This Wednesday (31), at 9:30 pm, it will be Flamengo’s turn to go to Estádio José Amalfitani to face Vélez Sarsfield. The clubs last met each other in the 2021 Group Stage of the tournament. On national soil, the confrontation will be exclusively on ESPN, on pay TV. Disney also releases the live signal of its sports channel to subscribers of the Star Plus streaming service. - Advertisement - So, do you intend to see the games of the week of the Libertadores on TV or on the internet? Which platform is your favorite for this? Interact with us!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >





- Advertisement - >#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} } class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >



>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

