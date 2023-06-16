LGBTQIAPN+ Pride Month: 99 programs for inclusive actions and training

During the month of June, LGBTQIAPN+ pride is celebrated, an occasion when brands and companies seek to make letters about respect for this community and also promote inclusive messages and programs —especially in Europe, where violence against these groups still persists.
On the 99 side, the application highlights some actions, such as the 99Cores, a group of employees that discusses ways to make the company more inclusive and diversified to better contemplate passengers, drivers and employees. From then on, the company programmed the sending of messages within the app about respect for differences, in addition to small aesthetic touches, such as rainbow-colored carts on the map throughout the month.
“Raising awareness and mobilizing people so that respect is promoted is something we constantly invest in and which must always prevail. We are aware that understanding the differences is fundamental, as well as encouraging the inclusion of the LGBTQIAPN+ community”, says Priscilla Ferreira, director of CXOps, sponsor of 99Cores.
99 will also promote training and lectures for leaders and people who collaborate with themes such as homoaffective motherhood, inclusion of black LGBTQIAPN+ people in the job market. A survey by 99 itself, including users of other platforms, points out the daily difficulties of members of this community —more than half said they were extra careful when walking down the street (57%), going to public places (55%) and using means of transport (49 %).