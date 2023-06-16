LGBTQIAPN+ Pride Month: 99 programs for inclusive actions and training

During the month of June, LGBTQIAPN+ pride is celebrated, an occasion when brands and companies seek to make letters about respect for this community and also promote inclusive messages and programs —especially in Europe, where violence against these groups still persists.

On the 99 side, the application highlights some actions, such as the 99Cores, a group of employees that discusses ways to make the company more inclusive and diversified to better contemplate passengers, drivers and employees. From then on, the company programmed the sending of messages within the app about respect for differences, in addition to small aesthetic touches, such as rainbow-colored carts on the map throughout the month.